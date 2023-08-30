Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a PE ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cantaloupe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 106,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cantaloupe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cantaloupe by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

