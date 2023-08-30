Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Shares Down 48.8%

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 48.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. Approximately 955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119,275% from the average daily volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Capstone Technologies Group Trading Down 48.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Capstone Technologies Group Company Profile

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc intends to operate as a holding company. It engages in customer data platform market, and provides software design, development, and other services. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc in April 2017.

