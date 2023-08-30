CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Shares Up 0.7%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 7,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

CareCloud Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.