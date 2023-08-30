Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares in the company, valued at $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,224 shares of company stock worth $1,471,820. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $289.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

