CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $207.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

