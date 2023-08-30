Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Amber Rudd Buys 1,287 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd bought 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,866.15 ($2,352.39).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Tuesday, July 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,485 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £1,856.25 ($2,339.91).

On Monday, June 26th, Amber Rudd purchased 1,574 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.32 ($2,341.26).

Centrica Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 148.95 ($1.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 199.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.81. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.95 ($1.88).

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Centrica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 405.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138 ($1.74).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNA

About Centrica

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.