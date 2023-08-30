ChargePoint (CHPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect ChargePoint to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChargePoint stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $44,309.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,537 shares in the company, valued at $670,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock worth $7,091,477. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

