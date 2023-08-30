Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.