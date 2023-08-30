China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
China Coal Energy Stock Performance
China Coal Energy stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.02.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
