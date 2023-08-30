China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

China Coal Energy stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. China Coal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

