ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

