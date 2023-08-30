ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.36% and a negative net margin of 390.48%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 9.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $47.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLIR
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ClearSign Technologies
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.