CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMOC Group (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded CMOC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMOC Group

CMOC Group Stock Performance

CMOC Group Company Profile

CMOC Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. CMOC Group has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.72.

(Get Free Report)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.