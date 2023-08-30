Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

