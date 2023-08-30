Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$65.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$60.00 and a 12-month high of C$83.32.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$741.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$739.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.6327373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

About Cogeco Communications

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.