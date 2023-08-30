Comparing AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF)

ImagineAR (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImagineAR and AvePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AvePoint $232.34 million 5.27 -$38.69 million ($0.23) -28.70

ImagineAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImagineAR N/A N/A N/A AvePoint -16.71% -18.50% -10.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares ImagineAR and AvePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

42.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImagineAR and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImagineAR 0 0 0 0 N/A AvePoint 0 2 1 0 2.33

AvePoint has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given AvePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than ImagineAR.

Summary

AvePoint beats ImagineAR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImagineAR

(Get Free Report)

ImagineAR Inc. provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services. It serves the retail, sports/live events, advertising/promotions, e-sports, and fundraising industries. The company was formerly known as Imagination Park Technologies Inc. and changed its name to ImagineAR Inc. in April 2020. ImagineAR Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.