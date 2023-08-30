Comparing Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 2.92% 18.13% 5.07% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,072.74% -3,333.24% -264.85%

Risk and Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.60%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.35, suggesting a potential upside of 3,288.91%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $942.30 million 0.64 $49.17 million $0.71 20.86 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $173,303.00 61.31 -$29.72 million N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.3% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent bacterial diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. The company also offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. In addition, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.