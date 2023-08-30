Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

