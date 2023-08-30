Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Construction Partners worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $9,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 253,139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 599,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 235,342 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROAD opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

