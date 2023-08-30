Contrasting Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Diodes and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 4 0 2.80 Allegro MicroSystems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $103.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $52.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Diodes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

94.8% of Diodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Diodes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Diodes has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diodes and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $2.00 billion 1.87 $331.28 million $7.19 11.35 Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 7.64 $187.36 million $1.22 31.68

Diodes has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Diodes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes 16.99% 19.78% 13.73% Allegro MicroSystems 23.67% 26.17% 21.65%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Diodes on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products, such as power management devices comprising AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; linear devices comprising operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers mixed-signal products, such as high speed mux/demux products, digital switches, interfaces, redrivers, universal level shifters/voltage translators, clock ICs, and packet switches; standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices; ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products and co-packaged discrete products, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages; silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and frequency control products provides frequency references comprising crystals and crystal oscillators. It servs the industrial, automotive, computing, communications, and consumer markets through direct sales, marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

