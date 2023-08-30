Contrasting Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY – Get Free Report) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals 13.87% 16.78% 14.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Just Eat and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 70.34%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Just Eat.

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Just Eat and Dundee Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat $1.04 billion 7.25 $110.39 million N/A N/A Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.17 $35.92 million $0.45 14.84

Just Eat has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Volatility & Risk

Just Eat has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its stock price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Just Eat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia. The company also holds interests in exploration and development properties in Ecuador, Serbia, and Canada. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

