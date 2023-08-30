Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Trading Up 5.4%

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 287,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 80,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Conversion Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

