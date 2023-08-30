Couchbase (BASE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $737.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.36. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $311,015.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $311,015.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 690,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,882,798.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $77,020.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,388.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $746,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Couchbase by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Couchbase by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 38,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 37.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Couchbase by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

