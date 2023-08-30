Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,611 shares of company stock worth $2,503,505. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $158,925,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after buying an additional 10,540,635 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.