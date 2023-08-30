Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coupang from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPNG
Insider Transactions at Coupang
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at $194,784,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 22.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,981 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $158,925,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 800.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,856,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,311,000 after buying an additional 10,540,635 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coupang Price Performance
Coupang stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Coupang has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $21.31.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Coupang Company Profile
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coupang
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.