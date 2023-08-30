Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Coursera worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Coursera by 212.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 117,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 79,913 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. William Marsh Rice University purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $50,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 905,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,885,529. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

NYSE:COUR opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

