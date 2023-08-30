Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $725.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.52 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,149,000 after purchasing an additional 268,013 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at $84,487,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the period. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

