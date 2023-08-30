Critical Contrast: Cibus (CBUS) versus Its Peers

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cibus to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cibus and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $323,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.87 Cibus Competitors $5.33 billion $1.09 billion 5.32

Cibus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

21.7% of Cibus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, meaning that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cibus and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 269 745 777 82 2.36

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Cibus’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -18.06% -18.47%

Summary

Cibus competitors beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

