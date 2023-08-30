Critical Contrast: RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) versus Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Free Report) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Plaza Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plaza Retail REIT pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Plaza Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plaza Retail REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.96, indicating a potential upside of 53.53%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 31.28%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and Plaza Retail REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.46 5.81 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.65 4.48

Plaza Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust beats Plaza Retail REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.5 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 11 development properties.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at June 30, 2023 includes interests in 234 properties totaling approximately 8.8 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

