Critical Review: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 39.63% 63.01% 6.53% Elme Communities -9.22% -1.63% -1.10%

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $7.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group pays out 115.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Elme Communities pays out -313.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.44 billion 6.83 $2.14 billion $6.58 17.26 Elme Communities $209.38 million 6.47 -$30.87 million ($0.23) -67.04

This table compares Simon Property Group and Elme Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Elme Communities. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Elme Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Simon Property Group and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 3 6 0 2.67 Elme Communities 0 3 0 0 2.00

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus target price of $128.36, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Elme Communities has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Elme Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Elme Communities is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Elme Communities on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

