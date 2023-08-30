CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.60 and last traded at $62.60. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVMF

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19.

(Get Free Report)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.