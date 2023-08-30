Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

