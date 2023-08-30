Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Shares Up 399.8%

Shares of Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) shot up 399.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 3,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

Cyber Apps World Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Cyber Apps World

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. It offers LytSpid, an application that provides smartphone-based local delivery services; SmartSaveNow, a real-time price comparison website; and Bazaar Online, an online market platform for buying and selling various items.

