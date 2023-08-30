Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
