Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

