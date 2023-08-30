Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Dave Price Performance

Dave stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Dave has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Free Report) by 4,232.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

