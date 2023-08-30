Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$99.25 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$93.45.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$83.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$82.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

