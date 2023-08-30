Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $477.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.80 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

