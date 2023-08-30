Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in August

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,547,200 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 1,149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,210.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

About Dollarama

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.13. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $67.73.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.