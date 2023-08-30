Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Major Shareholder Sells $4,513,010.16 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 95,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $4,513,010.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,471.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Simcoe Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 24th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 48,361 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $2,275,868.66.

On Monday, August 14th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,658,536.32.

On Thursday, August 10th, Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 53,890 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $2,622,287.40.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

