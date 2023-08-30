Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Duluth had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $123.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth Trading Up 0.3 %

DLTH stock opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Duluth has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -738.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 329,330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 27.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

