Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Up 0.9%

Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Dune Acquisition Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dune Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 8,775.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Dune Acquisition Company Profile

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies operating in a Software as a Service model.

