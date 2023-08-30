Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Trading Down 7.8%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test stands for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

