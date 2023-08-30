Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Shares of DYNT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Dynatronics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

