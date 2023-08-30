Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Elastic were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Up 3.1 %

Elastic stock opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.80.

Insider Activity at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 46.49% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $753,950.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,399,284.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $453,229.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,096,297.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.61.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.