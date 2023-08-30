Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. CSFB reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 118.39 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.48%. Research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 214,070 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

