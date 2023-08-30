Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,745,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,112,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Apple by 71.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 143,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 49,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 72,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.86.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

