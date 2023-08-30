Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 1.8% After Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.08. Approximately 727 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 140,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Specifically, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $7,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,200,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

