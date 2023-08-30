ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ePlus worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ePlus by 348.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 620,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ePlus by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 208,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in ePlus by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 531,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 136,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ePlus news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce M. Bowen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,009.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,605 shares of company stock worth $1,674,098 in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

