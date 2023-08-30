Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
