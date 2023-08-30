Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Up 35.3% in August

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 31st total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $97.76 and a 52-week high of $180.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.32 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total value of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

