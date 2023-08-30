FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

FIGS opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.87.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,790.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,182.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 114,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $950,065.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,790.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,759 shares of company stock worth $4,181,474 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

