First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First United

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First United by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 163.5% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 36.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First United by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. First United has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First United Announces Dividend

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. First United had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FUNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

