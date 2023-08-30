Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $44.27 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.7% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,366,329 shares of company stock valued at $48,990,512 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

